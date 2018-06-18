Future stars get free instruction at Zephyr Cove Tennis Club

It didn't take much imagination to envision a decade from now the next Simona Halep or Rafael Nadal being at the trophy ceremony of the French Open and saying how their days at Zephyr Cove Tennis Club laid the foundation for their success.

Hours after Halep won her first grand slam title, more than 30 youngsters were scattered about the courts at Zephyr Cove receiving two hours of free instruction from head pro Dave Nostrant and his cadre of volunteers from the club.

"This was one of the most enthusiastic group of kids I've taught," Nostrant said. "They were absorbing the instruction like sponges. It was great to see one mom stay late with her two kids to keep practicing."

Divided into age groups, the youngest had an array of obstacle-course like apparatuses to use to get them acquainted with the various aspects of the sport.

On other courts, older kids were learning to volley with the simple reminder that the racket should high-five the ball. Ball control, forehands and backhands were taught on other courts. The youngsters switched from court-to-court to get a taste of each station.

This event was co-sponsored by Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department and the nonprofit Zephyr Cove Tennis Club Foundation.

Nostrant will conduct youth clinics in June and July.

For more information, visit http://www.zctennis.com/schedule/kids-clinics or contact Nostrant at 702-496-6277or zctennisclub@gmail.com.