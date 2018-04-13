Giangreco sets new standard in high jump for Incline

Another event, another Incline High School record bites the dust.

Highlander sophomore Samantha Giangreco set a new standard in the high jump Saturday, April 7, breaking a record set two weeks ago.

Giangreco reached 5 feet, 1 inch at the Thunder Invitational in Rocklin, beating the mark by 1 inch set by freshman Millie Jenkins on Saturday, March 24, at the Fallon Elks Invitational. Jenkins tied it again the next weekend at the Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational.

Giangreco's leap earned her first place in the freshman/sophomore division and would have been good enough for second place in the varsity division.

Giangreco also set a personal best (92-00) in discus to finish third. On an earlier toss, she set a personal best of 86-01 before bettering that in the final. She also completed her day by finishing mid-pack, 18th, in the 100-meter run.

The Incline girls finished 15th out of 25 scoring teams in the freshman/sophomore division.

Sophomore teammate Christina Cervantes set a personal record (7:17.61) in the 1,600 while racing in the varsity division and was 17th out of 30 in freshman/sophomore discus.

Incline senior Haley Carlson tied for 11th in the high jump, reaching 4-06. She finished 18th in the long jump, reaching 12-08.50.

Incline senior Esten Flores is working his way back to form in the shot put where he set his personal best last year in the Nevada state championships to finish second.

Flores earned the best finish for Incline in the varsity division with a 22nd place out of 43 throwers with a distance of 36-10.00, a few feet under his best.

Incline freshmen Dylan Cleary, Nick Pietzke, Sebastian Hernandez and Brad Rye teamed to earn fourth place in the 4×400 relay in the freshman/sophomore division.

Cleary also finished fifth in the 200 to help the Highlanders finish in 16th place overall with six points.

Overall, 44 schools were represented at the meet.

The Highlanders will look to break more records at their next meet, Friday and Saturday, April 20-21, at the Carson Invitational.