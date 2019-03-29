Girlsâ€™ relay swim team highlights Vikings sweep of North Valleys, North Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. â€” The South Tahoe boys' and girls' swim teams won their dual meets Saturday against North Valleys and North Tahoe at the Carson Valley Swim Center in Minden, Nevada.

The Viking boys beat North Valleys 115-45 and North Tahoe 118-16 while the girls won 148-98 and 134-87, respectively.

The highlight of the meet for the Vikings was the girls' 4×400-yard freestyle relay team.

Juniors Hannah Lucas, Hannah Trew, Alexandra Otomo and freshman Alexis Haven teamed to beat all competitors, including 4A powers Douglas and Carson.

The group's time of 4 minutes, 22.28 seconds was slightly better than Douglas' 4:23.97 and nearly 30 seconds ahead of third place.

The Viking girls also had several strong individual results.

Otomo earned second place in both the 200 free and 100 butterfly, falling just .02 seconds shy of first in the latter.

Trew finished second in the 50 free and 100 breaststroke and Haven was third in the 100 backstroke.

Otomo, Trew, Haven and Hannah Lucas swam second fastest in the 200 medley.

The Vikings next meet will be on Saturday, April 6, at the Carson Aquatic Facility in Carson City.