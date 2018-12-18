Student Athlete of the Month: South Tahoe’s Griffis was among top receivers in the state

South Tahoe senior Kody Griffis caught the most passes in the state of Nevada this past football season.

Nobody was even close and he played in just eight and a half out of 10 games.

The receiver also started on defense and returned kickoffs and punts.

But he feels like he could have done more.

He thinks about some drops and the game time missed due to injury but overall is happy with his individual season where he earned first team All-Northern League and first team All-State.

For his outstanding work on the field this season and in the classroom, Griffis has been named the Tribune's Student Athlete of the Month.

Recommended Stories For You

"I put in a lot of work over the summer, worked on route running, catching and improve everything over the year before," Griffis said. "It's pretty cool to get recognized by the whole community."

Griffis made 74 receptions that went for 1,051 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was responsible for 60 percent of the Vikings' receiving yards.

He was first in yards receiving per game and second in the state in yards and touchdowns, to a receiver who played in 12 games.

In his last two games of the season, he caught 30 passes for 365 yards and seven touchdowns.

He made 17 receptions, a career-high, against North Valleys. He scored a career-high four touchdowns in the Vikings only win of the season against Dayton and recorded his high in yardage (232) against Elko.

Griffis credits South Tahoe assistant/receivers coach Geoff Petties for helping him to be successful on the gridiron.

Petties, a former high school star and college receiver, works closely with the Vikings receivers sharing his knowledge and skills.

"Coach Petties helped me get to where I am," Griffis said. "He's always pushing me to be better, and he still is."

Griffis put away his wrestling singlet and shoes this season to focus on playing football at the next level.

He loves working out and spends a good chunk of time in the high school's strength and conditioning room.

He's been in discussion with a few colleges but nothing has been decided. One of the schools is Petties former university, Eastern Oregon.

Griffis made a handful of spectacular catches and scored a dozen touchdowns, but his favorite thing to do on the gridiron is make a block that puts a defender down.

"Something about making a nice block just stands apart," Griffis said.

When he's not studying, working out or sleeping, the self-described ultra-competitive Griffis likes to dominate in board games and watch the occasional good movie.

"Board games are fun when you win," he said.