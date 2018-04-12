Harvey named Thrower of the Year by World Masters Association

The World Masters Association named Glenbrook's Bill Harvey the 2017 thrower of the year.

The WMA awards this new honor to one male and one female thrower each year in all age groups ranging from 40 to 105-plus.

Harvey's recognition comes on the heels of being named the 2016 United States Track and Field Masters Age Group Athlete of the Year (70-79).

"I think they based the award on performance in all the major championships," said the 72-year old shot put and discus thrower. "When I resumed throwing at 60, I set some lofty goals and have achieved several of them. But, I never dreamed of getting this type of recognition from my peers. I have had a good run. Now I will have to try to live up to the honor."

Harvey's "good run" began in 2016 when he won the shot and discus at the WMA World Championships in Perth, Australia.

In 2017, he was the gold medalist in the shot and discus at WMA Indoor World Championships in Daegu, South Korea (the discus was held outdoors); the World Masters Games in Auckland, New Zealand; the National Senior Games in Birmingham, Alabama; the USATF Outdoor National Championships at LSU in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and the NACAC Championship (WMA Regional Championships which includes North America, Central America and the Caribbean) in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories For You

This March he added shot put gold at the USATF Indoor National Championships in Landover, Maryland. With this win, he now holds every major national and international championship simultaneously; and is ranked No. 1 in the world for shot put in the men's 70-74 age group, both indoors and outdoors.

He is not slowing down, though. Harvey is looking ahead to future records and championships.

"I want to break the records for the 75-79 age group," he said. "The next two and a half years will be difficult now that I am in the older half of my current age group. If I stay healthy, I think both the records and the chance to win all the way through an age group might be possible in 75-79."