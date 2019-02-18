Rozak: Having fun on Waterhouse Peak’s backcountry powder

I called in sick to work Monday morning.

I was on the couch all weekend in various states of sleep. I used tissues like I own stock in Kleenex.

I loaded up on DayQuil after contacting my boss and stared out the window.

But I couldn't sit still — probably the DayQuil that I compare to crack even though I've never done that. I paced a path on the living room carpet.

After getting pounded by snowstorms, the sun was out and conditions were epic.

Drugs, feet of cold blower powder and bluebird skies were the magic combination.

At 9:30 a.m., I grabbed my skis and headed out the door for a backcountry romp.

There was no pre-meditated plan or nefarious thoughts about calling in sick. I had no previous plan, otherwise I may have had a partner. I spontaneously just had to go sick or not.

I chose a popular spot, Waterhouse Peak off Luther Pass on California Route 89.

The moderate avalanche danger issued by the Sierra Avalanche Center I considered even less of an issue on the lower-angled slopes of Waterhouse.

The parking area at the summit was mostly full, which was great, I wouldn't be breaking trail through three feet of snow and could follow established tracks.

By 10:30 I was hiking and it was amazing. It was my first trip into the backcountry to ski since I tore my Achilles tendon this past summer.

My leg is still nowhere near where it was before the injury. I can painfully feel every storm coming into the basin a day before it gets here and my right calf muscle is still about half the size of my other leg. It's a work in progress that Barton Health is trying to help me improve.

But my thoughts on the slowly, sickly-paced hike up included how lucky I am to live here — I didn't feel that bad, although it felt like I was following an ambitious hiking line, and it was so cold I figured I had snot stuck to my face from my constantly draining schnoz.

That was definitely my first thought when I encountered a group of 10 people about two-thirds of the way up who were hooting and hollering while spraying powder and descending the trail back toward their cars.

I reached the Waterhouse summit (9,497 El.) in two hours. It was about a 1.5-to-2-mile approach and I gained in the neighborhood of 2,000 feet.

From the summit, there's a nice view of Lake Tahoe to the north and Hope Valley, Carson Pass and Kirkwood areas to the south.

I spent about three minutes taking photos then ducked back down about 30 feet on the north face to gain shelter from gusting winds.

I snacked, let my legs recover, blew my nose until my nostrils could take no more and then it was powder time.

The trip down was dreamy. Soft, beautiful turns, the kinds of turns that changed my life many years ago.

The whole trip took about 3 hours.

By the time I got home, I was in desperate need for another dose of drugs.

But I suffered no further illness Tuesday and was thrilled I got out there after watching the rain and cement fall from the sky Wednesday and Thursday morning.