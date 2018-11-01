Heavenly, Kirkwood and Northstar ski resorts announce 2018-19 opening dates

With plans to open in mid-November, snowmaking is underway at Vail Resorts’ Lake Tahoe properties.

The teams at Heavenly Mountain Resort and Northstar California sent out photos of their snowmaking efforts Wednesday.

“A slew of new energy efficient snow guns added to our arsenal at Heavenly this season will be sure to help,” states the update from the Vail Resorts communication team.

Those two resorts plan to open Friday, Nov. 16, while Kirkwood is targeting Wednesday, Nov. 21, for its 2018-19 opening date.

The planned opening dates are in line with last year’s opening dates.