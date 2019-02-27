High school alpine state championships postponed until next week due to weather

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Alpine State Championships scheduled for this week in Lake Tahoe have been postponed due to weather.

They will take place on the same days next week, weather permitting.

The slalom races will take place Tuesday, March 5, at Sierra-at-Tahoe and the giant slalom races the following day at Kirkwood.

They are two separate events and each race on both days will have individual and team champions crowned.

The South Tahoe High School boys' and girls' teams have each qualified to race on both days. North Tahoe and Douglas round out the top three schools for boys and North Tahoe and Truckee are the complete the girls' top three.

To qualify, each team's top five finishes during the Tahoe Basin Ski League season are added together, with the worst two results discarded.

Individuals must have competed in three league events to be able to compete in the state meet.

The races are expected to begin at 10 a.m. on each day.