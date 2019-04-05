Highlander tracksters have another strong showing at Reed invitational

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Highlanders track and field team has been strong this season without being able to practice on a track or field.

The Highlanders have been the strongest small school at many meets so far this season but may have earned their biggest victory recently when they cleared snow from two lanes of their track.

"Community support, custodial support and a few track kids and we have two lanes cleared around the track to train, though wet with snow walls surrounding us," said Highlanders head coach Thomas Reymer.

The snow walls are 4 to 5 feet tall. Kids are only visible from the shoulders up when seen from across the track.

The Highlanders continued to excel Friday and Saturday, March 29-30, at the Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational at Reed High School in Sparks, Nevada.

Battling against a bunch of bigger schools, the Lady Highlanders placed 12th out of 21 scoring teams and 28 teams overall.

Recommended Stories For You

"The girls are quiet and reserved until their name is called or the gun goes off," Reymer said. "They are focused on getting better each day. They are a great group to coach who have been adapting to the changing practice obstacles put before us."

Sophomore Millie Jenkins continued her super start to the season. The defending high jump 2A state champion finished third in three events, including high jump, long jump and 100-meter hurdles. She also qualified for the finals of the 100-meter dash and finished seventh out of 96 competitors.

Her high jump tied her own school record at 5 feet, 2 inches, and edged teammate Sami Giangreco who placed fourth (4-10).

Jenkins set a personal best in the hurdles (16.22 seconds) and also set a PR in the 100 during preliminaries (13.21) while qualifying for the finals.

"Millie started the year with a bang at Yerington with four first-place finishes and will continue to accomplish great things," Reymer said. "Jenkins is quiet and reserved with a competitive drive when her name is called as if she flipped a switch. Last year's school record holder in the high jump and state champion will have to compete with teammate and runner-up Sami Giangreco."

Giangreco also took 10th in discus out of 68 competitors.

Freshman Mattison Lampe reached a personal best 15 feet, 8.5 inches in the long jump event to grab second place.

"Matti, her shyness disappears when she is on the runway or in the lanes on the track," Reymer said. "She is a good athlete who has huge potential in what she sets out to accomplish."

Fellow frosh Emily Manship, a transfer this year from overseas Reymer said, set a personal best in the 400 (1 minutes, 6.22 seconds) to beat her previous best by about 2 seconds.

The Incline boys competed in the frosh/soph division and came in fifth place, ahead of several upper division schools.

Dylan Cleary, Brayden Snearly and Jimmy Cleary all had multiple top five finishes.

Dylan Cleary won the 400 and was third in the 100. He set personal bests in both the 200 and 100.

Snearly won the long jump (18-11) and high jump (5-10) and was second in the 300 hurdles.

Jimmy Cleary was third in the triple jump, fifth in the long jump and was sixth in the 800.

"Dylan is performing with better marks than at the same time last season," Reymer said. "Jimmy moved from the Santa Barbara area this past fall and is getting use to training in the snow. He's training with Niklas Pietzke (sophomore long distance runner). He packs a lot of power as seen his triple jump and has set goals for the 800 and 1600 which he has not run yet. Brayden, Dylan, Millie and Nik have all competed with USATF club team in the summer and are no strangers to the track. Brayden has quietly made his presence known in all events."

Incline next will compete Saturday, April 6, in the Thunder Invitational at Rocklin High School in Rocklin, California.