Incline Village volleyball stars Racich, Cohn earn top awards

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Two of Incline's volleyball leaders this past season were recognized with top awards.

Highlander senior Chandler Cohn earned first team 2A All-State honors and was named the most valuable player and first team All-Northern Region.

Junior Michaela Racich earned second team All-State and first team All-Northern Region.

The two helped lead the Highlanders to a second place finish in the Northern League, a runner-up finish in the northern regional tournament and a state playoff berth.

"Both girls were an absolute dream for a coach," said Highlanders coach Shana Moore. "On the court and off they always displayed the best sportsmanship possible. I couldn't think of two more deserving girls for the awards they achieved."

Cohn was the driving force the continued to push the Highlanders to greater heights. She was a co-captain for the team.

"Chandler is the biggest over-achiever you will ever meet," Moore said. "Whether it was always making sure she had the best game possible for her teammates or achieving a ridiculously high grade point average, you can count on her going above and beyond. I'm going to miss her so much next year. She really carried us through the season mentally and skillfully."

Racich was the team's ambassador while also holding a competitive edge that was hard for opponents to match.

"We would be at an away game and Michaela would be over asking opposing players where the best restaurant in the town is and telling them they all had a great game," Moore said. "It was really cool to watch her be so aggressive on the court but as soon as she got off it was nothing but good vibes to her opponents. During games she gave her all and you could see it on her face making sure she attempted every block and made smart kills, even taking on our freshman middle and teaching her everything she has learned."