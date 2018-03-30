Highlanders baseball beats North Tahoe for 1st victory

Incline baseball earned its first victory of the season earlier this week after suffering through a difficult weekend in West Wendover.

The Highlanders topped North Tahoe 5-1 on Tuesday, March 28, behind the pitching of Jake Harrell and the slugging of Tristan Summers that helped offset three disappointing losses to West Wendover.

"It was a welcome day, we needed that win," said Highlanders head coach Billy Knight.

Harrell hurled a complete game 4-hitter with 12 strikeouts. He allowed just one earned run, a Joseph Lanza lead off home run, on four hits and two walks.

Summers answered Lanza's blast with one of his own in the bottom of the first inning. He also doubled and singled and scored three runs.

"Jake gave up a leadoff homer and that was it," Knight said. "He settled in and never was in real trouble. He had a really good day. And Tristan stepped up and was the senior leader that we know he can be."

Recommended Stories For You

Dalton Fry singled, scored and drove in a run, Harrell singled and doubled and scored, Jacob Leoncio scored and Jacob Collins and Zachary Poalillo each singled.

The Highlanders started last weekend Friday afternoon, March 23, with a 6-2 loss to West Wendover. Harrell allowed just one earned run in four innings and suffered the loss. He struck out five and allowed two walks.

For Incline at the plate, Fry tripled and scored twice, Harrell singled twice and drove in a run, Leoncio singled and doubled, Poalillo had two hits and Collins had an RBI.

The first game of the doubleheader the next day was going great for Incline until the final inning. The Highlanders led 8-4 but surrendered seven runs in the seventh and fell 11-8.

Summers pitched six innings and gave up nine runs, but just five were earned, and was hit with the loss. He struck out 13 and walked three.

At the plate, Leoncio singled and drove in two, Fry had two hits, Collins scored twice and Brayden Snearly singled and drove in two.

In the nightcap, Fry pitched a complete game allowing just two earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out five. He was saddled with the tough loss.

Summers went 2 for 3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI to lead the offense while Fry singled and Collins drove in a run.

"We had a rough time this weekend, we just kept shooting ourselves in the foot," Knight said. "So yesterday was really good for us. We're getting better on defense. I see progress with every game. I keep telling the kids to keep their heads up. But winning is a real positive swing and hopefully we keep that momentum. I've got high hoes for this group and I'm very encouraged."

The Highlanders (1-4, 1-4 2A Northern League) next will play a doubleheader Saturday, March 31, against North Tahoe at governor's Field in Carson City. The first pitch is at 10 a.m.