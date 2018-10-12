Highlanders football hits the road trying to end four-game skid

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — After a bye week, Incline will run out onto the football Friday in Ely, Nevada with its full complement of players seeking to end a four-game losing streak.

Two weeks ago the Highlanders played, and lost to West Wendover, without eight starters due to a school field trip. The loss to a team they could've easily beaten with all of their starters may have been a fatal blow to their playoff chances.

Four teams from the 2A Northern League qualify for postseason and the Highlanders need to run the table and win their final two league games, three games overall, to even remotely be in the discussion.

Pershing County (5-0) and Battle Mountain (5-0), Incline's final opponent of the regular season, have wrapped up berths but the next two will be awarded to either Yerington (3-2), West Wendover (3-2), North Tahoe or hopefully, Incline (1-4). But the Highlanders were defeated by both Yerington and Wendover, and will lose that head-to-head tiebreaker. But the Highlanders own the tiebreaker over North Tahoe (3-3).

Incline had a week off to regroup and try to set things right before heading into their final three games.

The Highlanders play the first of their last three games tonight against White Pine (1-6, 1-4 Northern) in Ely. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

The teams have played several common opponents and have had similar results.

White Pine has lost to Yerington, West Wendover and Pershing County just like Incline, but the results differ when each team played North Tahoe. The Highlanders pulled away for a win in the second half while the Bobcats were routed by the Lakers.

Incline will return home the next week for senior night and their final game at Highlander Stadium against Coral Academy.