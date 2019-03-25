Highlanders track athletes surprisingly strong in opening meet of season

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. â€” Incline High School's track may be buried under feet of snow, but you wouldn't know it from the Highlanders' early season performances.

Sophomore Millie Jenkins won four events and earn the Iron Woman Award on Saturday at the Yerington Relays to lead the Highlanders strong effort that surprised their coach.

"Incline surprised my expectations in this first meet," said Highlanders head coach Thomas Reymer. "We planned to race the ninth but canceled due to our facilities being under 5 feet of frozen snow. On Monday (March 11) we were able to send a few kids to Galena for long and triple jump run-throughs. On Thursday (March 14) we sent a few to Wooster for pole vault runway work. Our practice has been confined to a 300-foot temperature controlled hallway and weight room. We have occasional runs around school when the pavement has not been icy. We went into Yerington with the idea of training. Kids ran hard and competed against schools that are practicing outdoors. The freshmen stepped up and with a larger girl contingency and we will be competitive throughout the season."

Jenkins won the high jump, tying the school record she already owns at 5 feet, 2 inches. She set her high school best in the 100-meter hurdles (16.59 seconds) and jumped farther than anybody else in the long jump (14-5.5).

And she also teamed with Sami Giangreco, Emma Perrell and Raquel Oliver to win the 4×200 relay.

Giangreco took second in the high jump and discus and anchored the 4×200 relay team.

Freshmen Mattison Lampe and Emily Manship finished first and second, respectively, in the 100 and Lampe was second in 200.

The Incline girls finished in third place with 111 points out of 12 schools that scored points. Overall, 16 schools competed in the event.

Incline sophomore Brad Rye won the pole vault and fellow sophomore Dylan Cleary claimed the 200 and finished second in the 100 to lead the boys to fourth place (93 points) out of 14 scoring teams.

"Brad redeemed his performance there from regionals last year making a big jump to clear 10 feet," Reymer said. "He looked to have cleared 10-6 when the bar fell. And Dylan is performing better than last year and is taking a leadership role this season."

Sophomore Niklas Pietzke, who hadn't really run a track since training for cross country in the fall, took second in the 3200 and was fourth in the 1600.

Also for Incline, Brayden Snearly was fourth in the 100 and freshman Lucas Burton was fourth in the 200.

Next for Incline is 47th annual Fallon Elks Invitational on Saturday, March 23, at Churchill High School. First events are expected to start at 8:30 a.m.