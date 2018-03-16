Highlanders track gets season up and running

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The dedicated and determined Highlanders track team started its season Saturday, March 10, at the Nighthawk Opener hosted by Silver Stage in Silver Springs, Nevada.

The Incline track has been covered in snow since winter sports ended. But that didn't stop the group from clearing the snow from a lane so they could practice sprints and throws.

Incline took half of the team to the meet, which was cold with the wind picking up throughout the day, and competed against five fellow Class 2A teams and two 1A squads.

Highlanders junior DJ Littleton, who did not compete last year due to an injury, and had no time in the sand pit due to snow, took first place with a jump of 18 feet, 1 inch. He has a personal record of 19-08.

Littleton also took second place in the triple jump with a personal record of 37-05 and attempted the high jump for the first time using a scissor-kick style and finished sixth.

Highlander sophomore Samantha Giangreco took first in high jump by reaching a height of 4-08. She also won her heat in the 200-meter run starting in lane 8 before finishing third in the final.

"Samantha looks to build upon her confidence to exceed last season's height and set a new school record," said Incline head coach and athletic director Thomas Reymer. "She showed her power in the 200-meter winning her heat starting and holding off a charge. She does well chasing and this showed true grit staying in front."

The Lady Highlanders swept the podium for high jump with freshman Jada Moore finishing second (4-06) and senior Haley Carlson grabbing third (4-04).

Incline freshman Esten Flores was third overall in the shot put at the meet and was first among fellow Class 2A competitors. Flores finished second in shot put at the state meet last season.

Freshman Dylan Cleary placed fourth in the 200 and "ran well" in the 100. Cleary this past summer competed in Kansas City for the USATF Junior National Olympics.

"I'm impressed with the freshmen throwers and their perseverance at this meet and look forward to watching their personal growth," Reymer said.

Incline will bring more of its athletes to its next meet, the Yerington Relay, at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 17. The Incline pole vaulters will try and travel to practice this week and hope to jump at Reed Invitational at the end of March.