Hirsch leads Incline golfers in 1st tournament of season

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. —Sophomore golfer Satchel Hirsch picked up where he left off last year and finished in the top three in the Highlanders' first tournament of season.

Hirsch, who finished fourth in the Nevada state tournament as a freshman, carded a 9-over 77 on Thursday, March 8, at Walker Lake Golf Course in Hawthorne, Nevada.

Also for the Highlanders, Paul Larson shot a 96, Cooper Lyons a 97, Zach Pexa a 100, Matt Paolilo a 102 and Bennett Welco scored a 118.

"This was a warm-up tournament and the first chance for the boys to play a full round," said Incline head coach Sam Canino. "After a long winter, the short game is rusty all around so we should see these scores drop as the season progresses."

The Highlanders finished fifth at the state meet last year and are hoping to do even better this season.

Incline will next hit the links in competition on Wednesday, March 28, against Yerington at Carson Valley Golf Course.