Hogan’s two goals powers Vikings into Saturday’s regional championship

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CALIF. — It was like time stopped for everybody except Kelsey Hogan.

The South Tahoe sophomore forward continued to chase a ball hugging a boundary line while everybody else around her stopped moving, like the play had been whistled dead.

But there was no whistle.

Hogan broke free from about 40 yards out, drove into the box from the wing and went in one-on-one with the North Tahoe keeper. And the chances of Hogan not converting in that situation is slim, and in this case, none.

Hogan powered a shot into the net and celebrated with her teammates while the Lakers raised their arms wondering what happened.

"That was interesting because everybody thought he ball was out," said Vikings head coach Mark Salmon. "The ball was going down the line and every single player stopped playing at that moment except Kelsey Hogan and all of a sudden she goes screaming down the sideline. And her one-on-one, she's gonna finish."

Recommended Stories For You

The goal was good enough but Vikings added another Hogan score about 30 minutes later and sent their North Shore rivals home for the season Friday with a 2-0 victory.

South Tahoe will play rival Truckee at 2 p.m. Saturday at Viking Stadium for the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association 3A Northern Region championship.

Hogan's first goal offset consistent pressure from North Tahoe. The No. 3 Lakers put pressure on the top seed Vikings from the opening whistle and created early opportunities.

South Tahoe goalie Phoebe Barkann has had many shutouts this season, 16 of them, and there were some that came easy. Friday's game was not one of those. Barkann was pressured into making tough decisions and also made several saves.

South Tahoe grabbed control of the game right before halftime.

Giovana De Loia sent a perfect through ball in behind the Lakers defense. The sophomore couldn't have picked it up and placed it any better.

The pass hit Hogan in stride as she broke in behind the defense leading to another one-on-one.

Slim already left the stadium. She buried her shot in the back of the net for the final scoring margin.

The Vikings with the win qualified for the state tournament next week in southern Nevada.

"It was a hard fought battle like we knew it would be — North vs. South," Salmon said. "Physical. They wanted it. They were hungry and put us under a lot of pressure. They might have got a little out of control physically, but we're more of a possession-style team. That hurt us at first. But we started pushing back a little bit."