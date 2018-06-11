INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Allan Slocum took golf lessons for five straight days and split a bucket of balls at the driving range everyday for about a week with his wife, Kathy.

And that's all it took for the 60-year old Incline Village resident to hit a shot most golfers likely wont accomplish in a lifetime.

Slocum recorded a hole-in-one Monday, June 4, at Incline's Mountain Course in his first-ever round of golf.

He teed up on No. 9, a 114-yard par 3, and took a "nice, easy swing" with his 23-degree hybrid. His shot hit the green and rolled toward the cup and disappeared.

"It looked like it went in," Slocum said. "But I'm 60 years old and my vision is that great."

On the way to the green, Slocum helped his three playing partners — Steve Pulmer, Sherm Eagan and Steve Price — find their tee shots. He was last to reach the putting surface.

"I made sure to be the last one on the green so nobody would think I kicked it in," Slocum said Wednesday, June 6, in between ski runs at Mammoth Mountain. "Steve went and looked in the cup and said, 'Hey, it's in the hole!' There were a lot of 'Oh my gods' and 'No ways' and 'I've never seen one before.' "

There can be no better promotion for the course's "Get Golf Ready" program, five continuous days of lessons designed to teach all the skills and etiquette required to get around the course.

"I don't think we've ever had anyone get an ace on their first round. This is incredible," said Jessica Dugan, Head Golf Professional at the Mountain Course. "It's pretty clear that our 'Get Golf Ready' program produces spectacular results."

Slocum kept in tradition with buying his playing partners a round of drinks, where he got off easy when coffee was the beverage of choice.

Slocum plans to put the ball and tee he used along with the scorecard on his mantle at home. His first nine-hole score was a 50 on the par 29 front nine. With the ace, he was just 1-over par through the last three holes.

Slocum and his wife are active with everything Lake Tahoe has to offer. They like to ski, mountain bike, rock climb a little and play disc golf.

"My wife has played golf for 20 years or so and has two hole-in-ones," said Slocum, who also hiked all 2,659 miles of the Pacific Crest Trail in 2013. "She's also a better skier and mountain biker so I'm used to playing catch up."