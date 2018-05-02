Holmes, Buchholz lead Vikings track team at Big George Invite

South Tahoe's long distance runners are shaving seconds and getting ready to make a run for the state meet.

Vikings senior David Holmes and sophomore Carissa Buchholz each won individual events Saturday, April 28, at the Big George Invitational at Douglas High School.

Holmes won the 3,200-meter run in 10 minutes, 53.16 seconds, besting nine competitors. He also set a personal best (4:44.69) in finishing fourth in the 1600 in a field of 38 runners.

Holmes was responsible for all the points scored by the South Tahoe boys (15) as they finished in 11th place out of 14 scoring teams. There were 17 teams in the competition.

Other results for the boys included Christopher Hoefer finishing 11th in the 800 out of 31 runners and 14th in the 1600 in a personal best 5:03.36 and Calvin Holmes finishing 11th in the 800 and 23rd in the 1600.

Buchholz, who won the class 3A cross country state championship in the fall, was hardly tested in running away from the field in the 1600. She cruised to victory in 5:27.01, beating the pack by almost seconds.

She also teamed up with Eliana Carney, Melanie Mehr and Ally Sullivan to place second in the 4×800 relay.

Theresa Sandborn hurdled her way to third place in the 300 and sixth place in the 100 in a season's best 18.36 seconds.

Sullivan contributed individually to the Vikings point total with a fifth-place finish in the 1600 and also came in seventh in the 800, both with season best times.

Other results for the girls include Hannah Vinson seventh in the 300 hurdles, Carney eighth in the 800, Mehr ninth in the 1600 and Emily Dilts was 11th in the 800.

The Vikings girls finished in fifth place with 36 points out of 14 scoring teams.

South Tahoe next will compete in the Kay's Ostrom Invitational Friday, May 4, at Nevada Union High School.