Homewood Mountain Resort announces plans to open Friday

HOMEWOOD, Calif. — Homewood Mountain Resort will open Friday, Dec. 7, after receiving about 4 feet of snow so far this season.

The resort on Lake Tahoe's West Shore made the announcement Tuesday and will offer a special pass holders day before opening to the general public.

On Thursday, lift operations will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for pass holders only and include Madden chair, Old Homewood Express and Happy Platter.

"Kicking off the winter season is without question our favorite time of year. On behalf of our entire team at Homewood, we can't wait to welcome skiers and riders back to the only place in Tahoe where the mountains meet the lake," said Kevin Mitchell, general manager of Homewood Mountain Resort. "We are excited to offer our season passholders exclusive access to the mountain a day before the public, as a thank you for being part of the Homewood family this year."

With 4 feet of natural snow combined with the resorts snowmaking abilities, the resort intends to open four lifts that provide access to over a dozen trails featuring beginner, intermediate and advanced terrain from the top of the mountain.

The resort is opening a full week earlier than planned due to recent storms that provided enough of a snowpack to get the lifts moving.

Lift operations beginning Friday will churn from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and feature top-to-bottom skiing and riding including the Madden chair, Old Homewood Express, Happy Platter and the North Carpet. The resort's other services include food and beverage options at the North Lodge, Euro Snack and Big Blue View Bar, as well as retail, equipment rental and Ski and Snowboard School instruction.

The resort will continue to make snow this week with the National Weather Service forecasting cold temps and is also expecting a few more inches of snow.

As conditions permit, additional lifts and terrain will be opened.

Homewood is offering a season pass for $669 that is good through Dec. 14 with the price rising after.

For more information, visit skihomewood.com.