Huskies youth football team falls in title game

The South Lake Tahoe Huskies youth (13 to 15 years old) football team won five straight this season to reach the championship game, but lost its title bid 12-0 to Carson City at James Lee Park in Carson City.

The Huskies have won 13 out of 14 games over the past two seasons.

"We draw a lot of kids, and they are die-hard football kids," said Huskies head coach Thomas O'Keefe. "The kids will likely be stars on their high school teams. It's a great league, especially for kids that aren't playing other sports or doing anything else."

The Huskies started playing the 8-man game in the Excel Athletics spring league three years ago and have three youth teams that compete in different age divisions, with the youngest team having players as young as 5, O'Keefe said.

The season started April 7 and finished on Saturday, May 19.

The Huskies 13 to 15 year-old team consisted of Zion Grandolfo, Malachi Womack, Leif Ferrier, Aksel Ferrier, Ryan Manning, Zachary Klug, Johnny Burgess, Ryan Aguila, Karson Walthers, Calvin Perio and were coached by O'Keefe, Jim Klug, Giovanni Morales and Jake Tarwater.