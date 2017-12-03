Ice fishing, Topaz Lake season fast approaching

Hello fellow anglers, it's hard to believe that December is here, and soon will come ice fishing and the opener of the Topaz Lake 2018 fishing season.

The ice fishing may have to wait a little longer. But the higher lakes are starting to ice up as you will read later in this report.

The Topaz Lodge fishing derby, which starts on Jan. 1, has one big change this year that I feel will make most anglers pull out all the stops.

The derby will remain the same mostly. All trout weighed in at the general store 2 pounds and larger will receive five drawing tickets and $5 free slot play. Any tagged fish caught in Topaz Lake will be worth $100 cash plus five drawing tickets and $5 free slot play.

At the end of each week there will be two winners for the largest trout weighed in that week. First place receives $25 cash and second place will receive $25 in free slot play. The derby will end on April 15, 2018 and there will be tons of fishing gear to be given away.

Now for the new twist. There will be $1,500 divided up between the top five anglers with the largest fish of the derby. As a note, anglers will only be eligible to claim one of the top five spots.

In more good news, I spoke with fish stocking personnel this year and there will be some very nice trout planted this season for the Topaz Lake opener.

For more information, contact the Topaz Lodge at 775-266-3338.

A reminder for fishermen in 2018, get your new boat registration and, for California anglers, it is time to get a new fishing license.

For Nevada anglers, your license is valid until the last day in February. On Topaz, a California or Nevada fishing license is valid to fish on either side of the lake. I hope to see you on the craziest day of the new year.

SILVER LAKE: I ventured up for a couple hours last week and fished with a friend from a boat. The fishing was very slow and the water level was down. I would recommend caution for boaters going in through the outlet. Some ice had formed in a couple coves on the east side of the lake.

CAPLES LAKE: The water level is still high. I saw no anglers from the shore. The resort is closed until spring and the EID day use facility and boat ramp is also closed for the season. There was a thin layer of ice forming by the dam and the Woods Creek area. Shore fishing may be good by the dam or the spillway with salmon eggs or inflated night crawlers.

BLUE LAKES: The road is open to the second gate, 2.2 miles in.

INDIAN CREEK RESERVOIR: The lake is up and the lake is 90 percent weed free. The water had a green hue and should clear up with in a couple weeks. Fishing was very slow.

TOPAZ LAKE: Opens Jan. 1, 2018.

ALPINE, INYO AND MONO COUNTY RIVERS: Closed for the season. With a few exceptions, check your regulations.

CARSON RIVER NEVADA: The Nevada Department of Wildlife planted catchable rainbow trout in Carson and Douglas counties last week.

Good luck on your next fishing adventure. If you get a photo of your catch, send it to dprice@recordcourier.com. I hope to see you on the waters. Good fishin' and tight lines.