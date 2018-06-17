Icemen star Frys commits to college on East Coast
June 17, 2018
Paul Frys starred on the West Coast for the Tahoe Icemen and now he will try to do the same in college on the eastern seaboard.
The Icemen forward has committed to Westfield State University, a longtime division III school in Westfield, Massachusetts, according to a post on the team's Facebook page. The college was founded in 1838 and is reportedly the first coed college in America.
Frys, an Oregon native, will major in business management and compete for the Owls hockey team in the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Frys was an alternate captain for the Icemen this past season where he set team records for goals and points in a single season. He found the back of the net 51 times, had 68 assists and totaled 119 points in 51 games played, good for seventh in the Western States Hockey League.
He averaged 2.33 points per game, another team record.
He was a WSHL Player of the Year candidate.
Trending In: Sports
Trending Sitewide
- Contractor damaged land in Emerald Bay; former employee considering lawsuit
- Harrah’s and Harveys Lake Tahoe start paid parking for special events, holidays
- Lake Tahoe love story: Couple who met and reconnected in Tahoe to wed today
- Red White and Tahoe Blue organizers optimistic about salvaging July 4 fireworks in Incline Village after county denies permit
- Former Scripps/Howard estate on Lake Tahoe East Shore hits market for $35 million (video)