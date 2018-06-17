Icemen star Frys commits to college on East Coast

Paul Frys starred on the West Coast for the Tahoe Icemen and now he will try to do the same in college on the eastern seaboard.

The Icemen forward has committed to Westfield State University, a longtime division III school in Westfield, Massachusetts, according to a post on the team's Facebook page. The college was founded in 1838 and is reportedly the first coed college in America.

Frys, an Oregon native, will major in business management and compete for the Owls hockey team in the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference.

Frys was an alternate captain for the Icemen this past season where he set team records for goals and points in a single season. He found the back of the net 51 times, had 68 assists and totaled 119 points in 51 games played, good for seventh in the Western States Hockey League.

He averaged 2.33 points per game, another team record.

He was a WSHL Player of the Year candidate.