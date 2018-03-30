Incline 2nd, Whittell 3rd at Yerington Invitational

Incline's Ezra Brigham stepped up for the golf team Wednesday, March 28, and led the Highlanders to a second-place finish in the Yerington Invitational at Carson Valley Golf Club. The junior also helped hold off a charge from the third-place Whittell Warriors

Brigham carded an 87, good enough individually for fifth place, which pleased, and surprised, Incline head coach Sam Canino.

"If Ezra can keep it up, he will be a very unexpected, and welcome, addition to our tournament team," Canino said.

Also for Incline, which scored a 374 overall, sophomore Zach Pexa shot an 89, juniors Paul Larson and Cooper Lyons scored 99s, junior Matt Poalilo had a 106 and junior Johnny Redfern shot a 109.

Canino expects those scores to drop sharply as the season progresses. He's also hoping stiff competition to make the Highlanders tournament team will help chop strokes.

The 2A Northern League switched this year from using the top five scorers to using the top four.

"I expect significantly lower scores from Matt and Cooper and for Paul to drop at least 7-8 strokes by the end of the season," Canino said. "The fifth and sixth places are facing significant pressure from other players not on the tournament team yet. Hopefully, the inter-team competition drives scores down as well."

Whittell finished with a team score of 387 and was led by Alex Byer's round of 91. Zach Johns had a 95, John Duffy a 97 and Corey Huber rounded out the Warriors scoring with a 104. Jack Forvilly added a 105 and Justin Smith had a 127 for Whittell.

North Tahoe's Murphy Scott blew away the competition with a 73, nine strokes ahead of second-place, and teammate, Connor Hispley's 82.