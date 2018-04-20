Incline baseball handles business against Silver Stage

The Incline Highlanders have won five of their last six baseball games and are making a push for a berth in the playoffs.

The Highlanders took care of business against Silver Stage by sweeping a doubleheader last Saturday, April 14, and finishing the season series sweep over the Nighthawks on Tuesday, April 17.

The Highlanders (5-5 2A Northern League) tore the cover off the ball over the three games, scoring 49 runs on 35 hits while allowing just four runs in 16 total innings.

Incline won the twinbill opener 15-1 and the 19-0 in the nightcap in Silver Springs, Nevada. They finished off the Nighthawks 15-1 on Tuesday at Governor's Field in Carson City.

Dalton Fry and Tristan Summers led the offense in the opener. Jake Harrell didn't need much support on the mound.

Fry had two hits, including a double and drove in four runs while Summers was a perfect 4 for 4 with a double and triple and three runs scored.

Recommended Stories For You

Brayden Snearly, Harrell and Gage Pierce each scored two runs.

Harrell tossed a complete game allowing two earned runs on five hits and a walk while fanning eight.

Fry, Harrell and Summers again led the way in Game 2 combining for seven hits and 11 RBIs. Fry had two hits, including a double and drove in four, Harrell had three hits, three runs scored and three RBIs and Summers singled, doubled and drove in four.

Trent Green doubled and scored four runs, Brayden Hock scored three runs and Snearly and Tyler Knight each doubled.

Summers hurled a complete game allowing just two hits and a walk while striking out 10.

Incline spread the wealth at the plate on Tuesday. Hock had three hits, Green had two hits and three RBIs, Harrell had two hits, Zach Poalillo had two doubles and two runs scored and Knight doubled and scored twice and Jacob Collins doubled and drove in two.

Knight highlighted the pitching effort by striking out five in two innings. Chase MacDonald added two innings and struck out two.

The Highlanders were in fifth place heading into a Thursday, April 19, doubleheader at league-leader Yerington (11-2). They will finish the week with a doubleheader Friday, April 20, and a single game the next day against cellar dweller White Pine (1-8). All three games will be played at Governor's Field.

Battle Mountain (9-3) and West Wendover (8-4) occupy second and third place.