Incline baseball opens with league loss to Yerington

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — With just two days of on field practice, the Incline Highlanders opened their baseball season on Tuesday, March 13, and the farther the game went along, the better they got.

Incline fell behind early but pushed across a few runs late before falling 15-6 to Yerington at Governor's Field in Carson City, a home game for the Highlanders.

"It's just a lack of being able to practice outside and be prepared," said Incline head coach Billy Knight. "It was the first time we've faced live pitching. They are a well-coached team that do the little things right. The little things went wrong for us. We're a young team with not a lot of depth so it's important we get better in the fundamentals."

Incline was down 13-2 heading to the bottom of the fifth before rallying for a few runs.

It was also the Class 2A Northern League opener, after the entire preseason schedule was either "snowed out, colded out or rained out," Knight said.

Highlander seniors Tristan Summers and Tyler Bellig led the offense. Summers had three hits in three at-bats, including two doubles, scored twice and drove in a run. And Bellig singled and tripled, scored and had an RBI.

Recommended Stories For You

Sophomore Jake Harrell also had a pair of singles with a run scored and also started on the mound, but was victim of errors. He tossed 3 1/3 innings and gave up just three earned runs while striking out three.

Also for Incline, junior Trent Green singled and drove in a run, sophomore Gage Pierce scored and sophomore Jacob Collins doubled and scored.

The Highlanders are playing a doubleheader today, March 16, weather permitting, at Yerington to complete their three-game season series. First pitch is at 2 p.m. with the second game to start at approximately 4 p.m.