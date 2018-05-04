Incline baseball playing today for playoff berth

Incline's baseball postseason hopes have come down to the final day of the regular season. The Highlanders will fight today, May 4, for their playoff lives.

The Highlanders play a doubleheader against Battle Mountain for the right to play in postseason.

The Highlanders (11-7 2A Northern League) and Battle Mountain (12-6 Northern) started their three-game series Thursday afternoon, May 3, at Incline Middle School.

Each team needs two wins to clinch at least the fourth, and final, seed in the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 2A Northern League Baseball Championship tournament double-elimination bracket.

The playoffs are Friday and Saturday, May 11-12, at Battle Mountain.

Yerington (17-2) has wrapped up the league title and top seed. West Wendover (15-6 Northern) is currently sitting in the No. 2 position, but that could change.

North Tahoe (12-6 Northern) swept Battle Mountain this past weekend and finishes with three games against weaker competition, Pershing County (3-14 Northern) and two against Silver Stage (2-15 Northern). North Tahoe also defeated West Wendover two out of three times and own the head-to-head tiebreaker.

The three-game series between the Highlanders and Battle Mountain will decide the final playoff berth.

First pitch is at 2 p.m. with the second game to follow shortly after the conclusion of the first game.