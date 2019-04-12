Incline baseball thumps White Pine, surges into 1st place in Northern League

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Since splitting its first to games of the season, the Incline Highlanders baseball team has not been challenged.

The Highlanders swept a three-game series from the White Pine Bobcats on Friday and Saturday, April 5-6, at two fields and followed Tuesday by whipping Silver Stage to run their record to 10-1 in 2A Northern League play and move into first place.

Incline smoked White Pine 17-2 on Thursday at Governor's Field in Carson City and 15-5 and 10-2 the next day in a doubleheader at Galena High School in Reno. The Highlanders beat Silver Stage 13-1 in Silver Springs, Nevada.

All games last just five of seven innings due to the mercy rule.

In the series opener, Jake Harrell pushed his perfect record on the mound this year to 4-0. He tossed a complete game and allowed five hits and an earned run while striking out five.

He also had two hits, drove in two runs and scored twice.

Also for Incline (9-1 Northern), Jacob Leoncio had two hits, Dalton Fry doubled and drove in two, Zach Poalillo doubled home a run and Trent Green singled and drove in two.

The Highlanders hot hitting continued the next morning.

Leoncio smacked a triple and drove in five runs to lead the offense.

Poalillo added a single, double and three RBIs, Gage Pierce had two hits and two RBIs, Harrell had two hits, two RBIs and scored three times and Jacob Collins had two hits.

Fry (3-1) tossed a complete game allowing eight hits, three walks and three earned runs while striking out eight.

Collins carried the big stick in the nightcap, going 3 for 3 with five runs driven in.

Harrell scored three runs, Pierce went 2 for 2, Poalillo doubled, singled and scored twice and Green added a double for Incline.

Chase MacDonald hurled a complete game allowing just one hit and one walk while fanning nine.

In the Highlanders victory over Silver Stage, Harrell pitched his fourth complete game in five starts and won his fifth consecutive decision allowing three hits and a walk while striking out 10.

In 25 innings this season, Harrell has allowed just three runs and six walks while whiffing 43.

Leoncio had two hits and scored three runs, Pierce singled, doubled and drove in three, Jakob Huger and Collins each scored twice and Harrell singled and had three RBIs.

The Highlanders moved into first place, a half game ahead of Yerington (9-1 Northern) and both teams seem miles ahead of the rest of the pack.

West Wendover is in third place with a 6-2 record.

The Highlanders will finish their three-game set with Silver Stage with a doubleheader at 10 a.m. and noon Saturday at Hug High School in Reno.

2A Northern League standings: Incline 10-1, Yerington 9-1, West Wendover 6-2, North Tahoe 4-4, Battle Mountain 5-6, Silver Stage 2-8, Pershing County 2-10, White Pine 1-7.