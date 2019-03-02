Incline boys and girls basketball teams play today for state championships

Incline High School is playing today for a pair of state basketball championships.

The Highlander boys, the No. 1 seed from the north, defeated second seeded Lincoln County 67-65 Friday afternoon while the No. 2 girls knocked off the top seed from the south, Calvary Chapel Christian, 55-44, later that night.

Both games were played at Eldorado High School in Las Vegas.

The Highlander boys will play The Meadows School, the top school from the south, at 4:30 p.m. today.

The Lady Highlanders will have a rematch against White Pine at 2:40 p.m. today in an all-northern battle for state supremacy.

White Pine has defeated Incline two out of three times this season, most recently in the north state 2A championship to earn the north's top seed.

Both the boys and girls play at Orleans Arena in Vegas.

The games will be streamed live today on the High School Sports Network (nfhsnetwork.com) for those not able to make the road trip.

There is a $9.95 fee to sign up for the live stream.