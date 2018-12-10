Incline boys net 4 hoops victories in 4 days at Whittell tournament

The Incline Highlanders wore a path in highways 28 and 50 after commuting to Zephyr Cove to play five basketball games in four days.

They made the drive around Lake Tahoe worth it by winning four.

The Incline boys won their first four contests but didn't have anything left in the gas tank for the last game in the Whittell Invitational.

"It was an awesome week for the boys," said Highlanders head coach Tim Kelly. "I'm very excited for the heart and passion we showed."

The Highlanders had layup drills in their first two games, a 67-28 win Wednesday over Owyhee and a 77-13 drubbing of Pyramid Lake on Thursday.

They earned a thrilling 59-57 victory Friday over Mineral County and earned their fourth win in four days with a 69-30 win over Eureka.

About two hours after playing Eureka, the Highlanders lost 59-40 to Ashland, of Oregon.

Incline freshman TT Valosek led the team with 83 points over the five games, including 29 with eight rebounds in the narrow victory over Mineral.

"Friday night's game was the game of the tournament against a very good and undefeated Mineral County team," Kelly said. "It was a flat out war that showed all of us how good we really can be."

Also for Incline (5-1), Ian Smith scored 60 points, with a high of 17 against Eureka, Tyler Knight added 33 points, Brad Rye scored 24 points, 11 against Owyhee, Johnny Redfern had 24 points and Liam Nolan-Bowers had 24 points, including a 10-point, 10-rebound effort in the loss to Ashland.

Incline made 41 3-pointers over the five games, including 12 against Eureka.

The Highlanders will began 2A Northern League play Tuesday, Dec. 11, at Yerington and come home Friday for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff against Coral Academy.

"I'm extremely proud of the boys and really excited about league starting this week," Kelly said."