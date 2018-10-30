Incline football ends season with loss to senior-laden Battle Mountain

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Highlanders made the long round trip bus ride to Battle Mountain last Thursday and were rewarded by another lesson on quality football by a bigger, older Longhorns team.

The evening started with a lengthy Battle Mountain senior night and ended with a Longhorn statement that they are one of the top teams in the 2A Northern League.

The Longhorns beat Incline 49-0 to end the Highlanders season.

From the opening kickoff being returned for a Battle Mountain touchdown, the Highlanders knew they were in for a long night.

Incline's defense was outsized but never quit and played hard each and every play. Led by middle linebacker Jorge Cardiel and defensive ends, Gage Pierce and Bennet Welco, the defense played with passion and determination.

But the season-long Achilles heel was the inability to stop the big play and it happened again Thursday night.

The Highlanders' offense found the going extremely tough against Battle Mountain's senior-led defense.

The inability to move the ball, combined with many turnovers, kept the Highlander defense on the field for most of the game.

Incline head coach Brian Martinez was proud of his young team's effort.

"The boys played hard and never gave up," Martinez said. "There were hard hits and exciting moments until the final buzzard sounded. I look forward to seeing what these boys will accomplish next year."

The handful of Incline seniors played their last game with heart and led the team in the locker room and on the field.

For seniors Parker Fontechio, Joe Wilderman, Trent Green, Bennet Welco, Jackson Manship, and Johnny Redfern, their time in the green and gold is over but the memories will last a lifetime.

For the remainder of this young, talented team, the future is bright.

Welco is the only starting lineman that will not return next season. The core offensive group has played together for two full seasons and will take the field next August as juniors.

The Highlanders' loss ends a tough season with a record of 2-7 overall, 1-7 in the Northern League.