Incline football gives strong effort, but overrun by Pershing County

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The desire and effort were there, but the Incline Highlanders were simply overmatched Friday on the gridiron against Pershing County.

After two weeks of disappointing results, Incline played hard and gave full effort, but was beaten 58-0 by the two-time defending 2A state and league champion Mustangs in Lovelock, Nev.

The Mustangs ran wild using the option as efficiently as the Navy Midshipmen on the collegiate level. They sprinted out to a big lead, 30-0, at the end of the first quarter and 44-0 by halftime.

Scoring in bunches and not allowing any points is what Pershing does to its foes. They have outscored their Northern League opponents this year 172-6 in three victories.

However, the score did not represent the strong effort from the Highlanders on both sides of the ball. They fought hard every play and never gave up.

Incline defensive coordinator Justin Garcia told the boys at halftime that he was proud of their effort and that they were doing everything that the coaching staff asked of them.

Recommended Stories For You

He stated that they were up against an opponent that knows the game, plays it well, and "brings it" on every play.

Assistant coach Kirk Hankla reminded the team to ignore the score and play every play as an individual battle.

In the end, that is exactly what the Highlanders did. They worked hard and ignored the score. They hit Pershing with everything they had. And the Mustangs returned the favor.

Highlander sophomore running back, Brad Rye, was taken out of the game twice to recover his breath after bone-jarring tackles by the Mustangs defense.

Senior outside linebacker/safety and captain, Trent Green, lined up against offensive tackles outweighing him by 100 pounds each and every play.

Defensive tackle Josh Murillo was completely eclipsed by his opponent across the line of scrimmage but he never backed down.

The Highlanders finally got something going on offense late due to the leadership of sophomore quarterback Dylan Cleary, but, unfortunately, the final offensive drive ended with a missed field goal.

Pershing County sits on top of the league at 3-0 while the Highlanders fell to 2-3 overall and 1-3 in league play.

Incline next will welcome the West Wendover Wolverines (1-3) to the North Shore at 7 p.m. Friday at Highlander Field in Incline Village.