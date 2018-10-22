Incline football loses to Coral Academy on homecoming, senior night

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Highlanders came into homecoming gridiron battle with high hopes, but Coral Academy's rushing attack combined with a few Incline miscues led to a 30-15 defeat Friday night on the North Shore.

After celebrating its seniors for playing in their final home game, Incline chose to kickoff.

The strategy paid off when the Highlanders forced a fumble and recovered it at their own 20.

But Incline returned the favor and fumbled it right back to the Falcons in Highlander territory.

Four plays later, Coral took an 8-0 lead.

Incline's rushing attack came alive on the next drive with quarterback Dylan Cleary, Brad Rye, Gage Pierce and Marco Barraza all contributing.

But the drive eventually failed due to another fumble deep in Falcons territory.

Coral's next drive resulted in a lost fumble early in the second quarter.

Incline drove down the field with its next opportunity. The key play was senior Trent Green hauling in a perfect 35-yard pass from Cleary that split a pair of defenders.

But the Highlanders turned it over on downs after Cleary gained nine of the required 10 yards on a fourth down play.

With two minutes left in the first half, Incline attempted to drive and tie the game. Cleary hit Barraza and twice found Pierce for sizeable gains through the air.

But Coral intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown to take a 16-0 lead at halftime.

At halftime, Ricky Resendiz and Lauren Golden crowned king and queen.

The fumbles that plagued the Highlanders in the first half didn't go away in the second.

Incline lost its third fumble midway through the third quarter and Coral took advantage, scoring from 20 yards out in three plays.

Down 22-0 nothing, Incline finally showed what happens when it doesn't turnover the ball.

The Highlanders scoring drive showcased the running game, specifically the power of Barraza who kept the drive alive on a crucial fourth-and-2 and the speed of Rye who gained chunks of yardage and scored on a 25-yard screen pass.

Cleary ran for two-point conversion and Highlanders nibbled at the Falcons lead, 22-8.

Coral Academy also had issues hanging onto the football and fumbled away possession to Incline for the fifth time.

Incline quickly took advantage and scored two plays later on a Pierce 35-yard run. Kai Martinez's extra point made it 22-15.

The Highlanders attempted their second onside kick in a row, which failed, giving Coral the ball on the Incline 35 as the third quarter came to an end.

The Falcons used the field position and pounded the ball into the endzone to take the air out of Highlander Stadium.

The Highlanders lost their sixth straight after winning their first two. They are 2-6 overall and 1-6 in the 2A Northern League.

Incline will finish its season Thursday night when the travel to Battle Mountain (7-3).