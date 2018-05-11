Incline girls claim wins at final meet before regionals

If the Incline girls' swim team had more participants, the Highlanders likely would have beaten the Lowry Buckaroos Friday, May 4, at Carson Aquatic Facility.

The Highlanders won all four contested events and earned five wins in total, but Lowry's depth was too much to overcome in a 116-49 defeat. Incline also earned a 52-0 victory against Excel Christian who had no swimmers compete.

Kate Rye and Rachel Meyer each earned a pair of individual victories and Kaci Meyer had one win.

Rye won the 50-yard freestyle and 100 free, blasting the competition in the process. Rye won the 50-yard sprint five almost six seconds, finishing in 25.10 seconds. She ran away from the 100 free swimmers, winning by nearly 17 seconds.

Rachel Meyer had some drama in her races. She won the 200 free in 2 minutes, 39.40 seconds, over two seconds faster than her nearest competitor. She also took on the grueling 500 free and after 7:26.78 in the water, she hit the wall one second faster than the runner-up.

Kaci Meyer swam uncontested in the 100 breaststroke.

All the winning times for Incline were easily under the minimum qualifications for the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association's Class(es) 3A and 4A Northern Region (girls & boys) Swimming and Diving Championship meets which takes place Friday and Saturday, May 11-12, at Carson Aquatic Facility.