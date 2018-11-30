Incline girls crush Sierra Lutheran in hoops season opener
November 30, 2018
Incline couldn't have been much more dominant in it season-opening basketball game.
The Lady Highlanders led 16-1 after the first period Tuesday night, 30-3 at halftime and 45-5 after three quarters before putting away the Sierra Lutheran Falcons 52-11 in a non-league clash in Carson City.
Incline senior Taylor Redfern picked up right where she left off last year and outscored the Falcons by herself. She tallied 19 points, including five 3-pointers to lead the offensive effort and also made five steals.
Also for the Highlanders (1-0), Elisabeth Stranzl scored eight points and grabbed five rebounds to lead the team, Brooke Gutheil added six points, Serena Faulkner had six points and added four boards, Jackie Schwartz had five points and four steals and Ava Laurie scored four. Madison Corneil dished three assists and made four steals.
Incline (1-0) next is scheduled to play in the Reno High Sierra Classic Thursday, Friday and Saturday
Trending In: Sports
- Whittell’s Wade sets school record for 3s in Warriors season-opening win
- Lady Coyotes continue historic soccer run, reach Final Four
- Lady Vikings fall to Truckee, again, in state championship soccer game
- Forrest family 1st in line at Kirkwood opening for 8th straight year
- Lake Tahoe men’s soccer marches into Elite 8
Trending Sitewide
- New chain requirements on Lake Tahoe-area highways in Nevada
- 5 things to know about chain requirements in Lake Tahoe before you hit the road
- Winter storm warning to take effect in Lake Tahoe Basin tonight
- Chain requirements in effect on Lake Tahoe highways
- Winter storm dumping snow at Lake Tahoe; ski resorts report nearly 1 foot of snow overnight