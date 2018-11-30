Incline girls crush Sierra Lutheran in hoops season opener

Incline couldn't have been much more dominant in it season-opening basketball game.

The Lady Highlanders led 16-1 after the first period Tuesday night, 30-3 at halftime and 45-5 after three quarters before putting away the Sierra Lutheran Falcons 52-11 in a non-league clash in Carson City.

Incline senior Taylor Redfern picked up right where she left off last year and outscored the Falcons by herself. She tallied 19 points, including five 3-pointers to lead the offensive effort and also made five steals.

Also for the Highlanders (1-0), Elisabeth Stranzl scored eight points and grabbed five rebounds to lead the team, Brooke Gutheil added six points, Serena Faulkner had six points and added four boards, Jackie Schwartz had five points and four steals and Ava Laurie scored four. Madison Corneil dished three assists and made four steals.

Incline (1-0) next is scheduled to play in the Reno High Sierra Classic Thursday, Friday and Saturday