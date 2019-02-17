Incline girls earn no. 2 seed for league championship tournament

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Lady Highlanders didn't finish the basketball season like they wanted, but they still accomplished a major goal set at the beginning of the season.

The Highlanders were beaten by Battle Mountain on Jan. 31 but bounced back with road wins over North Tahoe and Pershing County on Feb. 7 and Feb. 8 before finishing the regular season Tuesday with a 45-37 loss against Yerington in Incline Village.

The Highlanders (19-4, 13-3 Northern League) still wrapped up the No. 2 seed and a first round bye next week for the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 2A Northern League Basketball Championships at Sparks High School in Sparks, Nev.

In the Highlanders 56-35 victory over Pershing County (13-15, 7-9 Northern), freshman Elisabeth Stranzl poured in 19 points, including five 3-pointers, and also dished four assists to lead the offense.

Taylor Redfern added 16 points, including four 3-pointers, and also made five steals, dished four assists and blocked four shots.

Madison Corneil added 11 points, even steals and four assists, freshman Brooke Gutheil scored six points and grabbed five rebounds and Serena Faulkner scored two and hauled in a team-high six boards.

Recommended Stories For You

Incline bounced back from a tough 48-19 loss vs. Battle Mountain with a 54-11 win over its rival North Tahoe.

Redfern led the way with 15 points, Stranzl and Corneil had 12 each and Gutheil added 10. Stranzl also made 12 steals, Gutheil blocked four shots and Faulkner and Carolyn Eppolito each had six rebounds.

The league tournament is shaping up to be real competitive with the top four teams — White Pine (15-1), Incline, Battle Mountain (12-4) and Yerington (12-4) clearly distancing themselves from the rest of the league.

The Highlanders first game will be Friday against the winner between Battle Mountain and West Wendover (6-10).

Should the Highlanders win that semifinal match, they'd qualify for the state tournament and play Saturday for the tournament championship.