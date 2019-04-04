Incline golfers earn 1-stroke victory over North Tahoe, Whittell

Incline, North Tahoe and Whittell high schools got locked in a tight battle on the links Tuesday but the green and gold prevailed by just one stroke.

Cooper Lyons shot an 81 and Satchel Hirsch added an 83 and the Incline Highlanders shot a team score of 345 to edge North Tahoe (346) and Whittell (362) and Sierra Lutheran (410) at Eagle Valley Golf Course in Carson City.

Murphy Scott of North Tahoe pulled away from the field to win by eight strokes over Lyons with a round of 73.

"It was an outstanding round in very challenging conditions due to gusty winds coming off the Sierra Nevada," said first-year head coach Rick Espinosa. "Murphy has consistently proven himself the man to beat. But we have a great group of young men that have worked their tails off to improve and produce. We started very late due to almost half of the team's late run in winning the basketball state championship in Las Vegas. Still, they buckled down to win against a formidable rival."

Also for Incline, Matt Poalillo carded an 88 and Paul Larsen added a 93 to finish the team score.

Zach Johns led Whittell with an 86, Patrick Smorra added an 87, Jack Forvilly a 90 and Zach Kerho shot a 99.

Espinosa is Incline's fourth head coach in the last four years and credits Highlander legendary coach Joe Humasti for helping him get up to speed.

Humasti helped bring 15 state titles to Incline and was inducted into the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Hall of Fame.

"Joe has been a great help to me," Espinosa said. "He has made important introductions with each of his relationships with school administration, the NIAA, managers at golf courses, other coaches, etc., to assist in the transition from previous coaches. He has been kind, generous and available as often as possible. He is an icon whose influence I borrow over and again."

The next tournament will be hosted by Yerington on Wednesday, April 10, at Carson Valley Golf Club.