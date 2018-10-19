Incline gridders host Coral Academy for homecoming

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Highlanders think homecoming and senior night is the perfect recipe for breaking their losing skid on the gridiron.

They think running out onto their field under the bright lights with their home crowd cheering will propel them to a third victory and first since Aug. 31.

Incline charged out of the gate this season with two straight victories and then have suffered through five straight losses, some were frustrating defeats that felt like they could have won.

The seniors are ready to wash their hands of the past and look forward to playing with their friends and family for the last two weeks.

"I'm really looking forward to this game," said Incline senior Trent Green. "I wanna show the people in Incline what we're all about. We haven't had a great stretch of games, but I feel like this is the one to turn it around with our home crowd supporting us. We also had a team meeting and we all decided to work for each other, not toward playoffs or winning or for ourselves, but to work for the family."

Incline senior receiver/defensive back Johnny Redfern also wants to show that the Highlanders are better than their record.

"I really want to show everybody that we're a good team and our record does not reflect how good of a team we are," Redfern said. "We've had some bad games, but I think we're going to do well Friday."

The Highlanders will host Coral Academy of Science at 7 p.m. Friday.

It's a non-league clash and the school's name doesn't intimidate like maybe being called the Coral Academy of Football would. It inspires thoughts of beakers and chemicals, but the Falcons are a tough team that owns a victory over a team that beat Incline.

The Highlanders hope playing their final game this season, and final game on the North Shore for the seniors, will provide extra energy and incentive to get a win.

Incline (2-5, 1-5 2A Northern League) will finish the season next on the road at Battle Mountain.

"I'm going to be nervous and excited," Redfern said. "It's always fun to play in front of people you know, like classmates. It's going to be pretty special. I'd love a win, but it'll be fun if we all leave our hearts on the field."