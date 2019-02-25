Incline JV girls enjoy successful season

Provided
The future is bright for the Incline Highlanders girls’ basketball program. The junior varsity Highlanders went 17-1 overall this season and 13-1 in Northern League play. The Highlanders were on their way to a perfect season but lost two of their better players at the end of the season, one was called up to varsity. The Highlanders only loss was a 2-point defeat at the hands of Battle Mountain, a team they beat by 17 points earlier in the season. The girls that contributed to the Highlanders successful season are Eiley Tippins, Madison Lampe, Marianna Leoncio, Kensal Coudriet, Lizbeth Callejas, Pauline Schmeltzer, Nicole Spanial, Zoe Cheney, Bella Artle, Wippawanani Rittakokonant and Shane Goddard was the head coach.