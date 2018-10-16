Incline soccer shuts out Sparks, closing in on playoff berth

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Lauren Golden scored two goals eight minutes apart Tuesday to help the Incline Highlanders shut out host Sparks 3-0 and win their third consecutive game.

Golden's first goal came in the 17th minute off an assist from Kensal Coudriet.

Golden's next goal came in the 25th minute and was from about 30 yards away. Maddie Corneil added the assist.

In the 55th minute, Corneil scored her own goal off a cross pass in front of goal from Sami Giangreco.

Incline goalkeeper Laura Flynn posted a clean sheet, which was made pretty easy because Incline did not allow a shot on goal.

"We played with great possession and it was a great start to the second half of the league season," said Incline head coach Michael Coudriet.

The Highlanders (7-3 3A Northern League) are alone in fourth place in league behind South Tahoe (12-0), Truckee (9-2) and North Tahoe (9-2) and ahead of North Valleys (6-4-1), Spring Creek (4-5-1) and Elko (4-7).

The top five teams in league qualify for postseason and the Highlanders can put some distance between themselves and the fifth and sixth place teams Friday and Saturday. Incline hits the road Friday to play at Spring Creek and against the next morning at Elko.

Incline will return home Tuesday for a 4 p.m. kickoff against Churchill County (2-8) before hosting the unbeaten Vikings at 2 p.m. the following day.