Incline splits weekend doubleheader with North Tahoe

Incline baseball hung on to take the first game of a doubleheader Saturday, March 31, but lost the second game to North Shore rival North Tahoe.

The Highlanders grabbed a big early lead and held on for a 11-10 in the opener and fell behind fast in the nightcap and could never recover losing 9-5 at Governor's Field in Carson City.

"The first game, we got a big lead early, we were in control, but had some mental lapses and made some bad choices and all of a sudden it's a game and we had to hang on," said Incline head coach Billy Knight. "Our approaches at the plate need to get better. We did OK in the first game but in the second game we couldn't string hits together and struck out at bad times. Overall though, things are improving and we're still trying to overcome the lack of outside practice."

The Highlanders led 7-3 after two innings and 10-5 after three.

Jake Harrell, who pitched and earned the victory against the Lakers on Tuesday, March 27, came on in relief in the sixth inning and earned the save.

Dalton Fry, Harrell, Tristan Summers and Zachary Poalillo each had two hits to lead Incline at the plate.

Recommended Stories For You

Fry doubled twice and scored three runs, Harrell doubled and had two runs batted in and scored two runs and Summers doubled, had an RBI and scored.

Also for Incline, Jacob Collins doubled and drove in two, Tyler Bellig singled and had two RBIs and Jacob Leoncio scored twice.

The Highlanders fell behind 8-0 heading into the bottom of the second inning in the nightcap and it was an uphill battle from there.

Summers doubled and singled, Trent Green doubled and Gage Pierce singled and scored twice, Braydon Snearly singled and drove in a run and Harrell scored and had an RBI to lead the Incline offense.

"I'm disappointed we didn't win all three, but give them credit," Knight said. "They're a good, well-coached team and they did what they needed to do."

Incline on Wednesday was waiting to see if its three games against Battle Mountain would be rescheduled to fit in a doubleheader Friday, April 6, to beat the heavy part of an incoming storm.

The Highlanders are scheduled to play a single game on Friday followed by a doubleheader on Saturday, April 7, at Galena High School.

"We need to get two wins this weekend to keep matters in our own hands for playoffs," Knight said. "If we don't get two, then our backs will be against the wall and we have to hope for other teams to lose and we don't want that. But we have everybody healthy and everything is lined up so if we don't take two, that will be on us."