Incline star Redfern sweeps MVP awards, freshman Stranzl earns top honors

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. —Taylor Redfern finished her senior year as the top class 2A basketball player in Nevada.

She swept the top awards and has etched her name in the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association record books.

The four-year varsity star co-team captain capped her amazing career at the state championship tournament last week by being voted the Most Valuable Player by the participating head coaches despite the Highlanders falling to White Pine in the title game.

That honor came on the heels of Redfern being named the Northern League's MVP.

Redfern, and her heiress apparent, freshman Elisabeth Stranzl, led Incline in scoring and other categories this season and were both rewarded for their efforts.

Stranzl earned first team All-State and also first team All-League.

Redfern's name will live on at the high school and also throughout the state with the career statistics she has accumulated.

She is the top 3-point shooter in 2A history, and it's not close.

Redfern made 335 3-pointers in 96 total games, an average of three-and-a-half per game. The second place total is 244.

She recorded the second-, fourth-, and fifth-best seasons for 3-pointers made with 99, 93 and 88, respectively.

For all divisions, she is the second best ever from behind the arc.

Redfern averaged 16.6 points per game during her career, 15.8 this year, and finished with 1,609 points, fourth best in 2A.

She slid in behind former teammate Kira Porter, 2016 graduate, for second place in blocks in 2A with 231 and is 13th overall in all divisions.

Redfern dished 310 assists and made 288 steals, sixth and ninth, respectively, in 2A.

She has hit the most 3-pointers in a game and also the second most at 11 and 10.

She made 37 percent of long distance attempts in her career.

Stranzl started strong to what is going to be a 4-year varsity career by averaging 11.1 points per game while hitting 48 3-pointers.

She also led the team in steals with 98 (3.6 per contest) and was second in assists (63).

Also for the Highlanders (21-6), juniors Serena Faulkner and Madison Corneil and freshman Brooke Gutheil earned honorable mention in the Northern League.

Faulkner averaged 3.4 points and was the team's leading rebounder with 7.6 per game.

Corneil, a team co-captain, scored seven points a game and was a consistent contributor in assists, steals and ball handling.

Gutheil likely just missed out on an All-State award with her performance during the championship tournament.

She averaged just over six points and 7.1 rebounds per game. She led the team in blocks with 64, or 2.4 per game.

The coach of the year was White Pine's Justin Locke.

The offensive MVP was White Pine sophomore Eva Kingston, who may be the best player in Nevada the next couple of years.

The defensive MVP was Battle Mountain senior Sruti Bhatka.