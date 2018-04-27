Incline swimmers come up just short against North Tahoe

The Incline girls came heartbreakingly close this past weekend to swimming away with victory against their rival, but North Tahoe left town with a sweep of the Highlanders.

The Lakers four girls were just slightly better than the Highlander foursome, winning 67-65, while the Incline boys (or boy) fell 16-8 Saturday, April 21, at the Incline Village Recreation Center Pool.

"It was a close meet with many personal best times," said Incline head coach Megan Ballew.

Rachel Meyer set personal best times in both the 100-yard freestyle and 200 individual medley. She took first in the IM and second in the 100 free by just a few seconds.

Sophomore Nika Ogden swam a personal best in the 200 free to begin the meet for the Highlanders. She finished second but got Incline on the scoreboard.

Kate Rye dominated both her events. She took first in the 50 free, winning by almost 11 seconds. She claimed first in the 100 backstroke by over half a minute.

Sophomore Kaci Meyer improved in her 100 breaststroke by almost 3 seconds.

The girls traded relays, Incline swam alone in the 400 free relay and North Tahoe was uncontested in the 200 medley relay. But they raced in the 200 free relay with the Lakers prevailing by under 2 seconds, the difference in the meet.

Incline's Nicholas Finne was the lone boy swimming for the Highlanders while North Tahoe at two boys which made the difference.

Finne competed in the 200 free for the first time and swam uncontested to earn eight points.

Incline next is scheduled to compete Friday, April 27, against Sage Ridge at Truckee.