Incline swimmers Meyer, Rye qualify for regionals in 1st meet

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. —Rachel Meyer and Kate Rye highlighted the first Highlanders swim meet on Friday, March 9, at the Carson Swim Center.

The Incline boys and girls both lost to Churchill in a dual competition. The boys lost 123-10 and the girls 124-62. Incline had just six swimmers.

Meyer claimed first place in the 50-yard freestyle and also the 100 free. Rye earned first in the 200 individual medley and also the 100 butterfly.

With their times after the first meet, Meyer and Rye have already qualified for the postseason regional meet.

Meyer and Rye also teamed with Kaci Meyer and Nika Ogden to earn second place in the 200 medley relay and 200 free relay.

Freshman Nicholas Finne swam in his first high school meet and scored all 10 points for the Incline boys. He finished second in the 100 backstroke and was fourth in the 100 freestyle.

Incline next will swim at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 17, at a meet in Carson City.