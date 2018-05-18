Incline tracksters to be well-represented in Carson City

Whether it's long, or high, the Incline girls' tracksters can jump. It's like the Earth's gravitational pull doesn't have as much affect on the Highlanders.

Not even the gusting wind nor cool temperatures could stymie the Highlanders as they swept the top three spots on the podium in both the high jump and long jump Friday and Saturday, May 11-12, in the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 3A/2A/1A Northern League Boys' and Girls' Track and Field Championships at Yerington, Nevada.

The Incline girls finished in fourth place with 97 points while the Highlander boys were fifth with 71 points. Yerington boys and girls swept first place with 160 points apiece and North Tahoe was second with 135 and 141.5 points, respectively.

Incline sophomore Sami Giangreco stood atop the podium in the high jump with a height of 4 feet, 10 inches to lead the Class 2A field. She was surrounded by teammates, senior team co-captain Haley Carlson in second (4-08) and freshman Millie Jenkins in third (4-06). Jenkins set the school record (5-02) a week prior, a record set by Giangreco (5-01) just a couple weeks before.

It would have been possible, even probable, that Incline would have swept the top four spots, but freshman Jada Moore suffered a leg injury a few weeks before, prematurely ending her season.

The top four individuals in each event advanced to the NIAA State High School Boys' and Girls' Track and Field Championship meets that will take place Friday and Saturday, May 18-19, at Carson High School in Carson City.

Recommended Stories For You

Jenkins got her turn on top of the podium in the long jump. She reached a distance of 14-04.50, over half a foot better than her teammate and second-place finisher Emma Perrell who jumped 13-09. Senior co-team captain Belle Johnson was third (13-03.25).

Just a few minutes after Jenkins claimed victory in the long jump, she made her way to the track and competed in the 100-meter hurdles, and finished in second.

Jenkins, Giangreco, Perrell and Johnson teamed to out sprint the competition and win the 4×200 relay.

Johnson will also pole vault at state after winning the competition with a height of 8 feet.

Giangreco finished fourth in the discus and Perrell recorded a personal best in placing third in the triple jump (28-08.00).

Junior DJ Littleton nearly made it an Incline boys and girls sweep of the top spots in high jump and long jump. Littleton finished second in the long jump (18-03.50) and also was runner-up in the high jump with a personal best height of 5-08.

Highlander freshman Niklas Pietzke qualified for state in the 3200 in thrilling style. Pietzke was in seventh place through four laps, tucking himself behind a North Tahoe foursome, using them as a shield to block the wind.

Yerington senior Kevin Kirk ran to the front with two laps left and Pietzke followed and outran a pair of Lakers to the finish line by one second for second place in a personal best time of 10 minutes, 42.79 seconds.

The Cleary brothers, senior Noah and freshman Dylan, will appear together at state in different events.

Noah Cleary set a PR in pole vault and finished in third place (9-06). Dylan Cleary sprinted his way to three third-place results, in the 100, 200 and 400. He set PRs in the 200 and 400.

Freshman Sebastian Hernandez also will appear at state after finishing in fourth in the 800 with a personal best time (2:09.93).