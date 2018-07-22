Incline Village 9-year-old sinks ace at Mountain Course

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Sunday Family Fun Day at Incline Village's Mountain Course was especially enjoyable for Jaxson Stites.

The 9-year-old Incline Village resident recorded his first ever hole-in-one on a sunny, perfect Sunday, while playing with his family, dad Ryan, mom Anneliese and brother Bodi on July 1.

Jaxson used a 7-iron on the second hole and smacked it about 94 yards from the child-friendly tee box and into the cup, a kid-friendly sized hole about 8 inches in diameter, for the ace.

Jaxson has played golf four about one year and usually plays at Lakeridge Golf Course in Reno.

The Stites took advantage of a special Sunday promotion at The Mountain Course, where kids 17-and-under play for free through, Oct. 7, with a paying adult.