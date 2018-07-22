Incline Village 9-year-old sinks ace at Mountain Course
July 22, 2018
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Sunday Family Fun Day at Incline Village's Mountain Course was especially enjoyable for Jaxson Stites.
The 9-year-old Incline Village resident recorded his first ever hole-in-one on a sunny, perfect Sunday, while playing with his family, dad Ryan, mom Anneliese and brother Bodi on July 1.
Jaxson used a 7-iron on the second hole and smacked it about 94 yards from the child-friendly tee box and into the cup, a kid-friendly sized hole about 8 inches in diameter, for the ace.
Jaxson has played golf four about one year and usually plays at Lakeridge Golf Course in Reno.
The Stites took advantage of a special Sunday promotion at The Mountain Course, where kids 17-and-under play for free through, Oct. 7, with a paying adult.
Trending In: Sports
- Whittell’s White receives Gene Upshaw Memorial Scholarship during celebrity golf tournament
- 35th Tahoe Tennis Classic doubles tournament set for July 26-29
- Babe Ruth All-Star baseball teams win state championships
- Incline Village 9-year-old sinks ace at Mountain Course
- Thrill seekers land backflips into Lake Tahoe from 99-foot rope swing (videos)
Trending Sitewide
- Yosemite wildfire to cause haze, smoke in Lake Tahoe Basin today
- Ferguson Fire in Yosemite filling Lake Tahoe Basin with smoke
- Phish fans trash Stateline area during first of 2 shows at Lake Tahoe
- South Lake Tahoe locals call for improved pedestrian safety, protest construction plans after fatal hit-and-run
- Ferguson Fire near Yosemite National Park continues to grow