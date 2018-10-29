Incline Village’s Knight, Harrell participate in premier baseball showcase

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — A pair of Incline High School juniors got a head start on their baseball season last weekend and also put their talents on display for colleges from all over the country.

Tyler Knight and Jake Harrell were two of about 1,400 athletes to participate, Oct. 18-21, in the Arizona Junior Fall Classic baseball showcase, one of the premier events of its kind in the country.

The event is limited to high school juniors and gives athletes exposure to college scouts who evaluate talent while they compete against their peers.

The main focus of the showcase is to provide opportunities for players after they finish their high school baseball careers.

In 2017, there were 82 colleges and junior colleges, including division I programs like USC, UCLA, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Air Force, Arizona State and several Ivy League schools, that attended the showcase.

Knight and Harrell starred for the Highlanders as sophomores last season. Knight singled home the winning run on the final day of the regular season to send the Highlanders into the playoffs and Harrell was a pitching workhorse throughout the season.