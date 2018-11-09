Incline volleyers net 2nd at regionals, play Friday in state tournament

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline first-year head volleyball coach Shana Moore knew her Highlanders were skilled when she took over. She knew they had a good grasp of how to play.

Moore felt if they came together and had fun that it could be a special season.

Fast forward a few months and Incline is playing for a state championship.

The Highlanders will play The Meadows School, of Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 9, in the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association 2A State Volleyball Championships at Reed High School in Sparks, Nev.

"The girls are so very impressive," said Moore, who graduated and played volleyball at Incline in 2010. "When I started, the girls all played club volleyball and all knew what they were doing. We just needed to have fun. And they've all gotten along so well this season. We're grateful to be going to state."

The Highlanders (18-5) — Chandler Cohn, Alyssa Fellows, Campbell Cohn, Michaela Racich, Brooke Gutheil, Roxanne Reed, Clara Arcaris-Weiss and Olivia Schneider — qualified for the state tournament by finishing second last week at the northern region championships at White Pine High School in Ely, Nev.

Incline swept past the tournament host 3-0 (25-17, 25-23, 25-17) in the quarterfinals to punch its ticket to state.

"Girls were so ready and prepared, they worked really hard to get there and we just crushed them," Moore said. "The girls deserved that win."

In the final, a few minutes after beating White Pine, the Highlanders faced Yerington for the third time this season and again suffered a straight sets loss.

"We were exhausted by then," Moore said.

Incline is the No. 2 seed with Yerington (30-5) at No. 1 in the north. The top-ranked Meadows School (17-6) and second seed Lincoln County (15-9) will represent the south.

First serve Friday will be about 6:30 p.m.

"I have watched some film on them and they have a really good outside hitter," Moore said. "But I think we have a good chance."

The Highlanders will head into that clash knowing they are smarter than their opponents.

Moore said Incline was recognized recently for carrying the highest grade point average out of any sport in the entire state. The Highlanders cumulative GPA is 3.87.

The Highlanders should also be well-supported in Reno.

"We have one of our soccer parents get us a bus and any kid that doesn't have a driver's license can go," Moore said. "We should have a big turnout."

Should the Highlanders win, they would play for 2A supremacy at 2 p.m. Saturday at Bishop Manogue High School in south Reno.