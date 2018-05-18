Incline’s baseball magic runs out in playoffs

The same magic Incline used to reach the baseball playoffs was not quite there when they played in the postseason tournament.

The Highlanders almost pulled off another thrilling comeback, but fell 4-3 to West Wendover on Friday, May 11, and were knocked out of the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 2A Northern League Baseball Championship tournament at Battle Mountain, Nevada.

Incline scored four runs in the seventh inning the week before to advance its postseason dream while also crushing Battle Mountain's playoff hopes with a 5-4 victory.

The No. 4-ranked Highlanders tried that same recipe last Friday against No. 3 West Wendover and scored two runs in the seventh inning to send the game into extra innings. But they surrendered a run in the first extra frame and suffered a season-ending defeat.

The loss came on the heels of a tournament-opening 11-0 loss to top seed Yerington, who went on to dominate the tournament and win the title. The Lions played just 14 total innings in three games and won by scores of 11-0, 19-8 and 16-1.

In the loss to Yerington, Incline managed just two singles by Brayden Hock and Tristan Summers.

Against West Wendover, Summers hurled seven innings and allowed three earned runs on five hits and a walk while striking out 12.

Jake Harrell relieved summers in the eighth and suffered the loss.

Jacob Leoncio had two hits and two run batted in to lead the Highlanders (14-10) at the plate while Zach Poalilo scored twice, Tyler Knight singled, scored and had an RBI and Summers singled.

Summers finished his amazing season as Incline's lone player on the All-Northern League first team.

He finished the season with a .580 (40-69) batting average while also scoring 29 runs, smacking 40 hits, including 15 doubles, two triples and four home runs and driving in 30 runs. The hits, extra base hits, average and RBIs were all team highs.

On the mound, he had a 3-2 record and 2.06 earned run average while striking out 70 batters in 37 1/3 innings.

Harrell, Paolilo and Dalton Fry were place on the second team.

Harrell hit .318 with 28 runs scored and 20 driven in. Toeing the rubber he earned three wins while tossing the most innings on the team (40 1/3).

Paolilo and Fry both hit .370 and were among team leaders in runs, hits and RBIs.