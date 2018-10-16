Incline’s Fry, 5 from South Tahoe headed to state tennis championships

Incline's Dalton Fry is a good skier and a top baseball player for the Highlanders. His tennis coach says he doesn't pick up a racket until fall when the new high school year begins.

Which makes what the senior did Saturday pretty impressive.

Fry finished runner-up Saturday in the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 3A Northern Region Boys' Tennis Championships and he, along with five South Tahoe Vikings, qualified for the state meet.

"It's really attribute to Dalton as an athlete," said Highlanders head coach Billy Knight, who is also Fry's baseball coach. "He improved his mental game to work in his favor and, combined with his athletic ability, he became the second best tennis player in northern Nevada. I'm so proud of him."

Fry, seeded No. 3 in the 16-player bracket, surrendered just two games in advancing through the first round and quarterfinals. In his second match he had a bittersweet victory in knocking out senior teammate Paul Larson, the sixth seed.

Fry advanced to the championship by beating No. 2 Luke Sorter of Truckee. Fry won the first set in a tiebreaker 7-6(5) and that seemed to break Sorter's spirit as Fry cruised 6-2 in the second set.

Fry lost in the final to one of Nevada's best players to ever pick up a racket, Zach Haas of Truckee. Haas is the 3A two-time defending state champion and hasn't lost a match in high school since finishing second in state as a freshman.

South Tahoe's Juan Vazquez entered the tournament ranked fifth and won a key match against Incline's Tyler Knight, the fourth seed, in the quarterfinals to reach state.

The two had played each other twice previously with each player winning once, Vazquez won 6-2 Sept. 4, Knight 6-3 on Sept. 27. Vazquez won the rubber match Saturday 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

"Our team was led by its singles players," Knight said. "Paul has played for four years and was our senior captain and leader and he had his best season this year. Tyler, he has the best strokes, the best serve and if he puts in a little more time, he could become a dominant player."

Vazquez lost to Haas in the quarterfinals and Sorter in the third-place match.

Along with Vazquez, South Tahoe's large haul to state includes doubles teams of Quinn Proctor and Pete Sullivan and Jeremiah Dahl and Clyde Rypins.

The top four seeds in the doubles brackets, two each from South Tahoe and Truckee, all made it through and qualified for state. The bracket held together, although the number two and three ranked teams switched positions.

Proctor and Sullivan edged fourth-seeded teammates Dahl and Rypins 6-3, 6-3 in the third place match.

Proctor and Sullivan beat a pesky unseeded team from Churchill County 6-4, 6-1 in the first round and earned an even more challenging 7-6(5), 6-2 victory over Incline's Lames Loudon and Jake Harrell in the quarterfinals. Their run ended in the semifinals 6-4, 6-4 to Turner Drummond and Elliot Rost of Truckee.

Rypins and Dahl cruised through the first two rounds, surrendering seven games in four sets before being sent to the third-place match by the eventual winners from Truckee.

"I am excited to be taking five players to the individual state tournament," said Vikings head coach will Davenport. "That is the most we have qualified since I've been at South Tahoe. It will be a great experience for the players and only one is a senior. This should give us a great foundation to improve upon next year."

The NIAA Class 3A Nevada State High School Tennis Championships take place Friday and Saturday, Oct. 19-20, at Tahoe Donner Tennis Club in Truckee.