Incline’s Pietzke is North Shore’s fastest at state cross country meet
November 12, 2018
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — North Tahoe may have won the Nevada state cross country team championship, but Incline's Niklas Pietzke is the fastest runner on the North Shore.
The Highlander sophomore recorded a personal best time Saturday, Nov. 3, to finish fourth in the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association 2A State Championship at Veterans Memorial Park in Boulder City, Nev.
Pietzke passed North Tahoe's Nickolas Burkhart late in the race and finished the 5,000-meter course in 17 minutes, 45.40 seconds, just over seven seconds faster than his Laker rival.
Pietzke improved his time by nearly two minutes in the 5,000-meter distance since the season started. His time broke his previous best set the week before (17:59) at the northern regional championships.
Pietzke also improved eight positions from his freshman year when he finished 12th.
